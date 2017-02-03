Richland County deputy attacked while responding to burglary

A Richland County sheriff’s deputy was transported to a hospital after being attacked when he confronted two suspects during a burglary Friday.
The deputy, whose identity has not been released, was responding around 11:30 a.m. to a burglary in progress on the 8500 block of Old Percival Road near Interstates 20 and 77, according to Lt. Curtis Wilson, a sheriff’s spokesman. The deputy saw two suspects, one of whom attacked the officer.
The suspects were arrested. The deputy was transported to Palmetto Health Richland; his condition is unknown, Wilson said. Additional details about the attack weren’t immediately available.
