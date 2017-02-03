Amid string of arsons, couch is found on fire on Wales Garden-Shandon border

Firefighters found a couch on fire on Thursday outside a home on the border of downtown’s Wales Garden and Shandon neighborhoods.
Firefighters responded to the call of a brush fire in the 300 block of Harden Street around 2:30 a.m. When they arrived, they instead found a couch fire, according to a Columbia Fire Department incident report. No injuries were reported.
Later that morning, firefighters responded to two additional fires at unoccupied houses in the MLK Park neighborhood. The cause of any of that day’s fires has not been determined.
There have been nearly a half-dozen residential arsons reported in downtown Columbia in recent months. One of them, in the Hollywood-Rose Hill neighborhood, killed 80-year-old True Dent Henderson on Sunday.
It remains unclear if any of Thursday’s fires are connected to each other or to previously reported arsons.
