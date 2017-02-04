Mother and son identified as victims of probable murder-suicide

A mother and her son have been identified as the victims of what is likely to be ruled a murder-suicide in Richland County on Friday.
Sim Sok, 67, died of a single gunshot wound to the head, coroner Gary Watts said Saturday,
Her son, 34-year-old David Sok, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, Watts said.
Both of them were pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting, a home in the 1000 block of May Oak Circle in The Summit housing complex in northeast Richland.
Deputies responded to a shots-fired call to the home around 4 p.m. Friday.
Neighbors near the home where shooting took place said the woman who lived there kept to herself.
Neighbor Adrian McClerkin said he wasn’t home when the shooting happened and was surprised to learn of it, because it’s a quiet neighborhood.
“I’ve seen the lady walk up and down the street, but I didn’t know her,” McClerkin said. “I didn’t know anybody else lived there.”
Reid Price said he also saw the woman who lived in the home walking by, but didn’t interact much with her beyond a wave hello. He described her as an older woman, perhaps in her 50s or 60s. He said he believed the woman lived there for at least the past seven years.
“She seemed nice,” Price said. “I just hate that it happened. It’s just such a tragedy.”
