Shots fired into Hopkins home, car late Saturday

Deputies are investigating two overnight shootings at Richland County homes.
The first shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Saturday on the 800 block of Setter Lane in Hopkins, according to Deputy Katelyn Jasak, a spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Department. Deputies found that the home and vehicle had been struck by multiple rounds. No injuries were reported.
The second shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. Sunday on the 2400 block of McKinley Street, Jasak said. A woman inside the home heard gunshots and went to check on another female victim, who had injuries to her upper body from broken glass.
No arrests have been made in connection with either shooting.
One person was killed in a third overnight shooting that happened around 4 a.m. on Piney Grove Road. Deputies are questioning an individual in connection with that shooting.
Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.
