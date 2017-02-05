Columbia firefighter to meet with police this week for questioning in fatal fire

The Columbia firefighter sought by police for questioning in a fatal apartment fire will speak with investigators sometime this week, an official said Sunday.
The unnamed firefighter made arrangements through his attorney to speak with Columbia police investigators at some point this week, a Columbia Police Department spokesperson said Sunday. Additional details about the meeting weren’t available.
Authorities over the weekend released images of a man they identified as a person of interest in the Jan. 29 apartment fire that killed True Dent Henderson, 80. Police later received multiple tips indicating that the person of interest is a firefighter with the Columbia Fire Department.
When contacted by law enforcement Saturday, the firefighter refused to be questioned and requested an attorney, officials have said. City Manager Teresa Wilson announced Saturday night that the firefighter had been placed on unpaid “investigatory suspension.”
Deputy Chief Melron Kelly noted that the firefighter is a person of interest and not a suspect.
Investigators have determined the fire that killed Henderson was intentionally set. The blaze is among several arsons that have happened around the downtown area, including a small fire inside another building at the Plantation Court complex in December.
No arrests have been made in connection with any of the fires, and police are examining all the cases for similarities.
