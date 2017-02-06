2 shot Monday while driving in Lower Richland

Two people were shot while driving down Garners Ferry Road early Monday, according to authorities.
The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. on the 8000 block of Garners Ferry Road, according to Lt. Curtis Wilson, a sheriff’s spokesman. The two victims, a man and a woman, were traveling down Garners Ferry in a vehicle when shots were fired. Each victim was struck in the upper body.
Both victims were taken to Providence Hospital, where their conditions were unknown Monday morning, Wilson said. No arrests have been made.
Deputies responded to an earlier shooting on the 300 block of Gatlin Drive in Hopkins around 1 a.m., Wilson said. A female victim inside the home said she heard gunshots. Deputies say rounds struck the home and a vehicle outside.
No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made.
Anyone with information about either shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.
