Lexington County woman gets house arrest for mortgage fraud scheme

A Batesburg-Leesville woman will spend eight months under house arrest after pleading guilty to using her position at a bank to carry out a mortgage fraud scheme.
Darlene Henderson, 60, pleaded guilty to wire fraud and was sentenced Monday by U.S. District Court Judge Joseph Anderson Jr. to eight months of home confinement and five years probation, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. She must also pay nearly $130,000 in restitution to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Evidence presented at a hearing showed that between November 2011 and December 2013, Henderson helped Michael Yant commit mortgage fraud on multiple Federal Housing Administration loans, according to a release.
Yant engaged in a prohibited rent-to-own scheme, prosecutors said, and Henderson used her position at the bank to approve these loans despite suspicious borrower information being relayed to her.
Prosecutors say some of those loans are now delinquent or in default. Yant pleaded guilty to the same scheme and was sentenced to five months in prison.
The case was investigated by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the Office of the Inspector General, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the FBI. Assistant U.S. Attorney Winston Holliday prosecuted the case.
