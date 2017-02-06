Police searching for suspect after shooting in West Columbia

A person was shot in a the parking lot of a business on Monday, according to the West Columbia Police Department.
The police are searching for a suspect in the shooting that happened near 3 p.m. in the parking lot of the Habitat for Humanity ReStore on the 2900 block of Augusta Road.
The person was shot in the back of the head, according to West Columbia Assistant Police Chief Scott Morrison, adding the suspect fled into nearby woods after the shooting. The police searched for the suspect for two hours, according to WLTX.com, but didn’t find anyone and issued a statement that they don’t believe the suspect is still in that area.
Police are seeking a white male wearing all black, according to a report on WIS.com.
The person who was shot was taken to an area hospital for treatment and there’s no word on their condition.
The incident remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
Comments