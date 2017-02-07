SLED investigating allegations against Barnwell police chief

The State Law Enforcement Division has launched an investigation into Barnwell police Chief Reuben Black, who was apparently escorted from the city’s police headquarters Monday.
“We are investigating allegations involving the police chief in Barnwell,” SLED spokesman Thom Berry said Tuesday. “We began our work on it last week. That work is still ongoing.”
Berry said a series of phone calls precipitated the investigation last week. He would not discuss details of the calls, the investigation or the allegations against Black.
“It would be inappropriate for us to get into any specifics while our work is underway,” he said. “Right now we are just investigating allegations.”
Multiple media outlets have reported Black was escorted from police headquarters Monday. Berry said he understood Black was escorted from the property, but it wasn’t clear if it was SLED agents or city personnel escorting him.
Check back for updates.
Comments