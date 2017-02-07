Can you recognize these armed robbers’ clothes? Deputies hope so

Deputies are hoping someone in the community recognizes the clothes that two masked men wore during an armed robbery of a Richland County business.
Two masked suspects armed with handguns entered Verizon Wireless, 520-A Bush River Road, around 7 p.m. Friday, according to a news release from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.
The suspects then ordered two employees to show them to the business’ safe.
The suspects reportedly stole the employees’ cell phones and a wallet. They also stole cash and an undetermined number of cell phones from the safe.
The suspects then fled the scene on foot.
The suspects were described as black males with medium builds.
Surveillance video showed the suspects wore dark pants and black hoodies that said “Mossy Oak” on the front. One suspects wore dark shoes while the other wore pink tennis shoes.
Anyone with information about the robbery can contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC, visit http://www.midlandscrimestoppers.com/ or text “TIPSC” plus the message to CRIMES (274637). Tips can be anonymous. Those who leave tips that lead to an arrest can earn up to $1,000 in rewards.
