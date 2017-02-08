Official: ‘Multiple’ people fired shots in northeast Richland quadruple shooting

No charges have been filed in connection with a Tuesday shooting that left four people injured, according to sheriff’s officials.
One person was taken into custody after the shooting, which happened around 5 p.m. Tuesday on the 5500 block of Fairfield Road in northeast Richland County, according to Lt. Curtis Wilson. The victims – three females and one male – were taken to Palmetto Health Richland Hospital with gunshot wounds to the upper body.
Details about what led up to the shooting are limited, but Wilson said multiple people were shooting during the incident.
Investigators believe the three females had been involved in an argument earlier in the day before meeting up on Fairfield Road Tuesday evening.
Check back for updates.
Comments