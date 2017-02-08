Two local agencies looking for this man for armed robbery

Columbia police released surveillance photos of a man wanted for the armed robbery of a Beltline Boulevard convenience store Tuesday night and attempted armed robbery of a Broad River Road Family Dollar store 2 hours earlier.
The same man is also being sought by Lexington County authorities.
Around 7 p.m., he demanded money from a clerk at the Family Dollar store located at 943 Broad River Road. When she could not open the register he left, police said.
Around 9:30 p.m., the same man, wearing a red bandanna covering part of his face, demanded and received cash from the Corner Pantry at 1609 Beltline Blvd.
In both instances, the robber was seen fleeing in a 1990’s Honda Accord with SC license plate 99381-W.
The robber is described as a black man possibly between 20 and 30-years of age, wearing a dark dreadlock ponytail and sporting a mustache. He was last seen wearing a white tank top, blue jeans, and red shoes.
Citizens with information about the crime are encouraged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: CALL toll-free, 888-CRIME-SC. TEXT to CRIMES (274637), and mark the beginning of the message with “TIPSC,” followed by the tip information. LOG onto: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a tip” tab.
