Man dies after being dropped off at Richland hospital by 2 others

A man was pronounced dead shortly after he was dropped off at a Columbia hospital by two men early Thursday.
Richland County deputies responded to Palmetto Health Richland Hospital after two men dropped off an unresponsive man, according to Lt. Curtis Wilson. The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.
The cause of death is still under investigation, but Wilson said deputies know the victim had been at Faces Lounge on Decker Boulevard earlier in the evening.
The victim’s identity will be released by the Richland County Coroner’s Office after the family is notified.
