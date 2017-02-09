Deputies investigating aggravated assault in Hollywood Hills area

A man was seriously injured in an assault that followed an argument at a home in the Hollywood Hills area of Columbia on Wednesday.
The assault happened at a home on the 6800 block of Wakefield Road, just off U.S. 321 near Interstate 20, according to Lt. Curtis Wilson. The victim and suspect were involved in an argument at the home, and the suspect attacked the victim as he left the home.
Wilson didn’t comment on the nature of the attack but said the victim had serious injuries to the upper body. He drove himself to Providence Hospital and was later transported to Palmetto Health Richland Hospital to undergo surgery. His condition was unknown Thursday morning.
Deputies are still investigating to find out what happened and who carried out the attack.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.
Comments