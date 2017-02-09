Bank near Lexington Medical Center robbed

Deputies arrested a suspect shortly after a bank across the street from Lexington Medical Center was robbed Thursday.
Lexington County deputies reported around 11:45 a.m. that a robbery had taken place at First Reliance Bank on the 2800 block of Sunset Boulevard. The bank is across Sunset Boulevard from Lexington Medical Center.
Shortly after the robbery, deputies had a suspect in custody.
Deputies reported the bank would be closed for the day as investigators collect evidence.
The sheriff’s department said the hospital’s public safety department assisted during the incident.
The hospital’s officers shared information that led to the arrest of the suspect near the Calhoun County and Lexington County line.
Deputies did not identify the suspect but said he or she is under arrest and would be booked into the Lexington County Detention Center.
More information will be posted when it becomes available.
