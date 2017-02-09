Person of interest named in Wednesday death at West Columbia home

Lexington County authorities named a person of interest Thursday in the Wednesday death of 23-year-old Rodney Steven Isaac whose body was found Wednesday morning at a home on Princeton Road in West Columbia.
Kevin Lawrence Pearson, 25, of West Columbia, should be considered armed and dangerous, the Lexington County Sheriff’s department said in a news release.
Isaac died from what appeared to be a single gunshot wound, Lexington county coroner Margaret Fisher said on Wednesday.
Deputies were dispatched to the 3000 block of Princeton Road around 11:15 a.m., on Wednesday after someone called 911 after hearing gunshots.
Pearson is also wanted by the Pine Ridge, SC, Police Department for failing to stop for blue lights.
Anyone with information on where Pearson might be should call Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC. Information can also be shared by texting "TIPSC" along with your message to CRIMES (274637).
