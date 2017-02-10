Woman accused of making false sexual assault report

Sumter County Sheriff's Office arrested a 25-year-old woman on Tuesday for allegedly making false claim about being held against her will and sexually assaulted.
According to a news release from the sheriff's office, Chanay Tresa Bassknight-Wilson, of North Magnolia Street, told deputies that she was held hostage at a residence on Seminole Road and was repeatedly sexually assaulted by different men.
She also told officers that she was threatened at gun point.
A search warrant was issued to verify Bassknight-Wilson's statements and it was later determined during the execution that warrant that those reported crimes did not occur, states the release.
Bassknight-Wilson is charged with filing a false police report and was transported to Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center, where she remains. A judge set a surety bond of $5,000.
