February 10, 2017 9:38 AM

Woman accused of making false sexual assault report

The Sumter Item

SUMTER COUNTY, SC

Sumter County Sheriff's Office arrested a 25-year-old woman on Tuesday for allegedly making false claim about being held against her will and sexually assaulted.

According to a news release from the sheriff's office, Chanay Tresa Bassknight-Wilson, of North Magnolia Street, told deputies that she was held hostage at a residence on Seminole Road and was repeatedly sexually assaulted by different men.

She also told officers that she was threatened at gun point.

A search warrant was issued to verify Bassknight-Wilson's statements and it was later determined during the execution that warrant that those reported crimes did not occur, states the release.

Bassknight-Wilson is charged with filing a false police report and was transported to Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center, where she remains. A judge set a surety bond of $5,000.

