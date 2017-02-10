Man found shot in car near Richland County apartment complex

Deputies are investigating a Thursday night shooting near an apartment complex that left a man injured.
Richland County deputies responded to the 500 block of South Beltline Boulevard near Shandon Crossing apartments shortly before midnight to a report of shots fired, according to the department’s Lt. Curtis Wilson.
Wilson said deputies arrived and found a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds in a vehicle.
The victim was rushed to Palmetto Health Richland hospital for non-life threatening injuries, according to Wilson.
Wilson said investigators are following up on “significant” leads.
More information will be posted when it becomes available.
