KFC victim of morning armed robbery, police say

Police officers are investigating a Friday morning armed robbery of a KFC restaurant.
A masked man armed with a weapon reportedly went into KFC, 7315 Garners Ferry Road around 9:30 a.m.
2017-02-10 11:18 EST | SC | RICHLAND CO | COLUMBIA |**ARMED ROBBERY**| 7315 GARNERS FERRY RD | DELAYED 930 AM |... https://t.co/ttyI4hekfB— SConFIRE. com (@SCFireFighting) February 10, 2017
The suspect stole cash from the restaurant before leaving, police reported.
Investigators are gathering information and checking for possible surveillance photos or video.
