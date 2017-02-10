Crime & Courts

February 10, 2017 12:51 PM

KFC victim of morning armed robbery, police say

By Jane Moon Dail

jdail@thestate.com

COLUMBIA, SC

Police officers are investigating a Friday morning armed robbery of a KFC restaurant.

A masked man armed with a weapon reportedly went into KFC, 7315 Garners Ferry Road around 9:30 a.m.

The suspect stole cash from the restaurant before leaving, police reported.

Investigators are gathering information and checking for possible surveillance photos or video.

More information will be posted when it becomes available.

