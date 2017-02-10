Pelion man charged with shooting his brother

An argument between brothers escalated into gunfire Thursday night at a home in Pelion, Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said Friday in a news release.
Now, 41-year-old John David Burroughs is charged with attempted murder and numerous weapons violations after he was tracked down by deputies and a K-9 unit in the woods near his home on US 178.
Burroughs allegedly shot his brother with a pistol. The weapons charges against him include unlawfully possessing a pistol, unlawfully possessing a sawed-off shotgun, unlawfully possessing a weapon during a violent crime and unlawfully possessing body armor.
The subject of the siblings’ disagreement was not indicted by the sheriff’ department. The injured brother remained hospitalized Friday night, department spokesman Adam Myrick said in an email.
Burroughs was being held at the Lexington County Detention Center on $92,500 bond.
Comments