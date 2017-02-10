Manhunt underway in Richland Co. after shots fired at state troopers, high speed chase

A manhunt is underway in Richland County for four people who fired at SC troopers who had been in pursuit of their vehicle from Fairfield County.
The suspect vehicle exited I-77 at Killian Road in Richland County and crashed, the sheriff’s department said in a news release Friday night. The four suspects then fled on foot.
The sheriff’s department was notified by the South Carolina Highway Patrol of the ongoing pursuit just after 10 p.m. Friday. and was assisting in the search.
No other details are known at this writing.
This is a developing story. Check back.
