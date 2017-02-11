4 teens accused of driving stolen vehicle attempt escape but don’t get far

Four teens accused of driving a stolen vehicle and repeatedly taking advantage of unlocked cars in Richland County have been arrested.
Tommy Taylor, 17, along with two 16-year-olds and a 15-year-old, were arrested Friday after Richland County sheriff’s deputies spotted them in a vehicle reported stolen. Deputies say Taylor and the younger teens stole the vehicle from the 100 block of Quail Hills Drive, a residential area in Hopkins, on Friday morning.
When the deputies attempted to make a traffic stop, Taylor, the driver, sped up and drove the vehicle into the woodline at Hickory Ridge Road, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.
The four suspects fled from the vehicle and were eventually captured.
Taylor is charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and grand larceny of a second motor vehicle. The 15- and 16-year-olds are charged with possession of a stolen vehicle.
Sheriff Leon Lott said that Taylor and the other three teens have repeatedly taken advantage of vehicles left unsecured and some vehicles that were left unattended running with the keys inside.
Taylor was still being held at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center as of Saturday morning. The three younger teens had been released to the custody of their parents pending a petition to appear in Family Court.
Additional charges could be filed, Lott said.
