LATEST: Subjects of Friday night chase are suspects in multiple robberies in SC, NC

Four people have been arrested after a manhunt Friday night into Saturday morning connected to a high-speed chase involving gunfire at state troopers. And one unknown person is still at large, Richland County deputies said Saturday afternoon.
Paul Walker, 20; Malik Juwan Gadist, 20; Julius Hamilton Washington, 26; and Sandra Ray Mack, 27, all have been arrested and are being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center in Richland County.
Walker, Gadist and Washington face armed robbery charges from Waxhaw, N.C. Additional charges are expected to be filed against them from the S.C. Highway Patrol.
They are suspects in multiple armed robberies in South Carolina and North Carolina, Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said in a news release Saturday afternoon.
Mack is charged with obstruction of justice, accessory after the fact of attempted murder and accessory after the fact of armed robbery. Investigators believe she helped the men after they crashed their car in a high-speed chase.
The three men, wanted in connection to a robbery in Waxhaw, were in a Toyota Camry being pursued by S.C. state troopers down Interstate 77 late Friday night.
The suspects inside the Camry shot at the trailing troopers, deputies said.
Richland County deputies were notified by the S.C. Highway Patrol of the ongoing pursuit just after 10 p.m. The chase continued into Richland County, and the vehicle crashed near into a median on Killian Road.
A handgun and numerous stolen cellphones and tablets were found inside the crashed car, Lott said. A state trooper suffered minor cuts, Lott said.
Four suspects fled on foot from the crash, and Walker was arrested shortly after midnight, deputies said.
Gadist and Washington were arrested early Saturday morning at the Comfort Inn hotel on Bush River Road, the sheriff’s department said. And Mack, who was not in the car, was arrested and accused of helping the suspects.
Another person who was caught at the hotel was later determined not to be the person investigators were searching for. As of Saturday afternoon, deputies continued their search for that person “with significant leads,” Lott said in a news release.
A few hours earlier Saturday, the sheriff’s department had said that all suspects in the chase had been arrested.
