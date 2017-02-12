Spartanburg homicide suspect arrested in Lexington

A woman wanted in connection with a deadly home invasion in the Upstate was arrested Saturday in Lexington.
Alicia Danielle Pilgrim, 30, of Inman, was arrested Saturday at a home on the 100 block of George Street in Lexington, according to police. Spartanburg police had issued warrants for Pilgrim for murder, burglary, kidnapping and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Pilgrim was one of two suspects sought in connection with a home invasion in Spartanburg in which a man was fatally shot, according to police.
Francisco Javier Villar, 28, was found inside a home on Marlboro Road and later died at a hospital from gunshot wounds to the head, according to the Spartanburg Herald-Journal. One suspect, Rayshon Lamar Smith, was arrested after he went to a hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound.
Lexington police say they were informed Saturday evening that Pilgrim had fled to Lexington. A third suspect remains on the run.
