Man shot in botched Craigslist transaction in Blythewood

A man was shot during a failed Craigslist transaction late Saturday, according to authorities.
The shooting happened on Grover Wilson Road in Blythewood just before midnight Saturday, according to Lt. Curtis Wilson of the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.
The victim told deputies he met up with the suspect at that location to purchase an item that had been advertised on Craigslist.
The suspect tried to rob the victim and then shot him in the lower body, Wilson said. The suspect fled. The victim, who was taken to Providence Hospital Northeast, is not cooperating with investigators.
Anyone with information on the shooting should call Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC. Callers can remain anonymous, and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.
