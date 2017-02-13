Columbia’s Mister T. Crocker faces prison time for drug trafficking

A Columbia man and his accomplice were sentenced in a multi-million dollar drug trafficking conspiracy in federal district court last week.
Mister T. Crocker, 36, of Columbia was sentenced to 30 months in prison, and Lashaun Fair, 37, of Anderson was sentenced to 60 months in prison for their roles in a multi-state drug trafficking organization, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney District of South Carolina’s office.
Officials said the two were members of a cocaine, crack cocaine and marijuana trafficking organization that operated for about 13 years in several states, including South Carolina, Louisiana, Alabama, Georgia and Texas.
Fair was a “significant cocaine distributor” in Anderson, the release stated. Federal agents observed Fair leaving a home in Anderson on Nov. 3, 2014 with a kilogram of cocaine, purchased from a supply source who lived in Atlanta.
Crocker and co-defendant Kelvin Fulton were arrested on July 1, 2014 after purchasing about 180 grams of cocaine from co-defendant Walter Lee of Anderson, the release stated.
The arrests resulted from an Organized Crime and Drug Enforcement Task Force investigation.
South Carolina agencies who took part in the investigation include the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, the Anderson Police Department, the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, the Greenville Department of Public Safety, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, the S.C. Highway Patrol, the Richland County Sheriff’s Office and S.C. Law Enforcement Division.
Comments