Sumter man charged with hit and run after bicyclist is killed

A man was arrested by the Sumter Police Department and charged with hit and run following a Sunday incident that left a bicyclist dead.
Diontae Walters, 25, is charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, according to public information officer Tonyia M. McGirt.
Steve Sumter, 51, of Sumter, was riding a bike near South Harvin and Bee streets when he was struck by a 2004 white Alero Oldsmobile that left the scene, said McGirt. Sumter was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police later found the vehicle, but not the driver, according to McGirt, adding hours later Walters was found at a residence on Laurel Street and taken into custody without incident.
Walters, a Sumter resident, is being held at the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center pending bond.
