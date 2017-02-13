Woman charged with attempted murder after Gaston shooting

A woman was arrested by the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department Monday and charged with attempted murder in connection with a shooting in Gaston.
Tiffany Leigh Metze, 24, and an unidentified male, reportedly confronted and shot a man on Feb. 5 at his home on Carrie Lane, off Fish Hatchery Road, according to an arrest warrant.
The unidentified male is considered armed and dangerous, said public information liaison Capt. Adam Myrick.
The man who was shot remains hospitalized after suffering very serious injuries, said Myrick.
“Even though the victim was gravely injured, he was able to provide valuable information to our investigators as they worked this case,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “We’re still investigating this shooting and working to identify other people who believe were involved.”
Metze is being held in the Lexington County Detention Center after a judge set her bond at $75,000.
The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department continues to investigate the incident, and is asking for the public’s help for more information on the unidentifed male.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
