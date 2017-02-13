Richland deputies hand out gift cards in hopes of improving relationship with Columbia-area community

Richland sheriff’s deputies shared their Valentine’s Day love a day in advanced by handing out Chick-Fil-A gift cards to the residents of the Washington Park community.
On Monday, eight deputies walked around Aster Street and Aster Court in hopes of showing the area’s residents a different side of the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.
“Sure, we have to go into action and do what we do when crimes are committed,” said Lt. Curtis Wilson, spokesman for the agency. “But then again, we also want to show what we do as far as being proactive with the community and also creating the bond and bridge between us and them.”
Deputies handed out around 5 p.m. about 40 gift cards that offered a free meal to the Chick-Fil-A east of Interstate 77 on Garners Ferry Road.
“This small gesture is a show of the love, support and appreciation that the Richland County Sheriff’s Department has for the residents of Richland County,” said Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott in a statement. “It’s a way to connect as we continue to build bridges in the communities we serve.”
In December, Aster Circle was the site of an argument between acquaintances that left one dead and two injured. The scene was tense as enraged family members of Bequan Antonio Recasner, 23, demanded to know his status after being shot and killed allegedly by Joseph Jones, 34.
Cynthia Roldán: 803-771-8311, @CynthiaRoldan
Comments