Richland deputies aim to mend relationships

Police say a Columbia firefighter is wanted for questioning in an apartment fire that killed an 80-year-old woman. The firefighter refused to be questioned without an attorney when contacted by law enforcement Saturday.
Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott on Thursday announced the arrests of three people in the fatal Jan. 20 shooting of Benjamin Johnson on Camelot Lane. Johnson was gunned down during what detectives determined was a botched drug deal.
Kershaw County authorities say a documented gang member led officers on a high-speed chase down Interstate 20 in a stolen vehicle the night of Jan. 21, 2017. The driver, 23-year-old Jacquel Dimitri Sumter, sped up and tried to flee officers, officials said. The deputy saw several people moving around in the vehicle during the pursuit. They jumped our as well.