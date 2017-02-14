Crime & Courts

Sex offender exposed himself to women, kids outside store, sheriff says

By Teddy Kulmala

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

A sex offender was arrested after exposing himself to women and children outside a store in Richland County.

Richland County deputies responded Sunday to Kings Beauty Supply on the 6400 block of Two Notch Road after receiving reports about a man exposing himself to women and children in the parking lot, officials said. They saw the man, Daniel Stanley, in a vehicle in the parking lot and trying to adjust his clothing as officers approached.

Deputies discovered Stanley had exposed himself to women and children on Sunday “and on several other numerous occasions,” according to a release. Sheriff’s officials say Stanley is a registered sex offender with a history of indecent exposure incidents.

