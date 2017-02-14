Jury selection in trial against former N. Charleston officer to be held in Columbia

Selection of jurors for the civil rights trial against a white, former North Charleston officer, who shot a fleeing, unarmed black motorist in the back, will be held in Columbia.
Jury selection for the trial of former officer Michael Slager is scheduled to being on May 9 in Columbia, said U.S. District Judge David Norton in an order issued Monday.
Slager is charged with civil rights violations in the death of Walter Scott, a black motorist who, during a traffic stop with Slager, took off running.
A passerby would catch on video a struggle between the two, before Scott took off running again. Slager fired his weapon repeatedly, striking Scott in the back. Slager’s defense team argued during his state trial that he feared for his life when Scott got control of Slager’s stun gun.
Though Slager’s murder trial in state court ended in a mistrial in December, Slager still faces a civil rights trial in federal court. The federal trial is scheduled to begin May 15.
The decision to hold jury selection in Columbia is the result of Norton granting a request – by Slager’s defense team, led by prominent defense attorneys Andy Savage of Charleston and Shaun Kent of Manning – to pull jurors from throughout the state for the trial.
In January, Savage and Kent filed a motion requesting jurors be pulled from beyond the Lowcountry because of the case’s “extensive pretrial publicity.”
A little over a week later, federal prosecutors Eric Klumb and Jared Fishman filed a response against the request, arguing that pulling jurors from Charleston and Beaufort counties for the trial should be enough.
In the response, both prosecutors said Slager’s defense team could not show that the publicity of the trial in the Charleston and Beaufort areas exceeded the news coverage of it in other parts of the state.
“There are sufficient safeguards in place to ensure the selection of an impartial jury,” the response said.
Both prosecutors also argued that pulling jurors from as far as Pickens County would require a juror make a daily eight-hour round trip for the trial or the court would have to provide lodging, “in both instances generating additional court costs.”
Norton acknowledged both filings in his order, but did not comment on either beyond saying that he gave them “careful consideration” before granting the request by Slager’s defense team.
Staff writer John Monk contributed to this story.
