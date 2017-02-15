Columbia police still probing fatal arson, other fires

Police are still looking for possible links in a rash of fires near downtown Columbia, including one that killed an 80-year-old woman last month.
The Columbia Police Department last week cleared a city firefighter who had been wanted for questioning in the Jan. 29 apartment fire on South Saluda Avenue that killed 80-year-old True Henderson.
The agency is also investigating two fires that broke out early Feb. 2 in vacant homes in the MLK Park neighborhood. A police spokeswoman said Wednesday that the two homes did not have electricity at the time of the fires.
The State Law Enforcement Division is assisting with the investigations.
Those blazes came on the heels of a rash of small arsons in the Rosewood area in late November and December, including a smaller fire at the Plantation Court apartment complex on South Saluda.
Police continue to follow up on tips received through the Crimestoppers hotline and encourage anyone with information to call 1-888-CRIME-SC. Callers could receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.
