Richland jail director offered job by scandal-plagued Virginia jail

Board members at the Hampton Roads Regional Jail have have tapped someone to lead the beleaguered facility.
Ronaldo Myers was chosen to head the jail in Portsmouth, which accepts inmates – often sick or suffering from mental illness – from city jails from around Hampton Roads.
Myers is director of the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center in Columbia, S.C. He hasn’t accepted the offer from the jail’s board, which is made up of city council members, sheriffs and city managers from the region.
Former Superintendent David Simons resigned in September after two inmates died in the jail within a year of each other. Former Norfolk Sheriff Bob McCabe took over as interim, but Chesapeake Sheriff Jim O’Sullivan took the helm when McCabe stepped down in December
Henry Clay Stewart, 60, died at the jail in early August after filing a number of emergency grievances asking for medical help. His last grievance was filed two days before he died.
Stewart died nearly a year after the death of 24-year-old Jamycheal Mitchell, a mentally ill man who wasted away in a cell. Mitchell was supposed to have been transferred to a state mental health facility but was not.
Their deaths led Attorney General Mark Herring to call for a federal investigation to see whether inmates were getting proper medical care.
In December, the U.S. Justice Department announced an investigation into the jail, saying it will look into potential violations of the constitutional rights of inmates who have mental or physical illness.
