Police searching for man who robbed Five Points restaurant

Columbia police need help finding a man who robbed a Five Points restaurant at knifepoint.
The robbery happened just before 3 a.m. Friday at Subway on the 2100 block of Devine Street, according to police. The male suspect, armed with a knife, demanded money from the cash register and then fled.
No one was injured, police said. The robber is described as a black male, about 5-foot-6 and 230 pounds. He was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, a green knitted cap and light blue jeans.
Anyone with information about the man’s identity or the robbery is asked to call Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.
