Columbia man jailed on 15 child porn charges

A Columbia man was jailed on more than a dozen counts associated with downloading and distributing child pornography, according to the S.C. Attorney General’s Office.
Quinton Taeshaun McClendon, 26, was arrested Wednesday and charged with 15 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, according to officials. Investigators say McClenton was involved in downloading and distributing child porn via the Internet.
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department, which is a member of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, assisted in the investigation.
The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General's Office. McClendon faces up to 10 years in prison for each count.
Comments