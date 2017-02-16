SC man arrested after Winnie-the-Pooh shaped pills seized

Police arrested a South Carolina man after illegal cartoon-shaped pills and marijuana products were found in a vehicle.
A Columbia police officer was dispatched to S-Mart, 3210 Greystone Blvd., around 3:30 a.m. Thursday to a report of a complaint, according to a news release from the Columbia Police Department.
When an officer arrived, he reportedly smelled marijuana coming from a vehicle.
The officer attempted to search the vehicle, and a suspect tried to run away, the release stated.
Adis Glen Crawford, 41, of Lancaster was detained shortly after, and the officer recovered a plastic bag that reportedly fell out of his pocket.
The bag contained about 50 multi-colored Winnie-the-Pooh-shaped ecstasy pills, 10 grams of hash oil and marijuana, according to police.
Crawford was charged with possession with intent to distribute ecstasy, possession with intent to distribute hash oil, simple possession of marijuana and resisting arrest.
A handgun was also found inside Crawford’s vehicle, which was also seized.
Crawford was booked into the Alvin S. Detention Center under a $151,702 personal recognizance bond.
