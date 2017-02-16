61-year-old Lugoff man chased down in woods by deputy

Charles Edward Blanding, 61, was charged Wednesday after running from Elgin police and a Kershaw County deputy after he allegedly was seen “stealing industrial grade tarps from an 18-wheeler flatbed truck that was parked in Elgin,” Sheriff Jim Matthews said in a news release.
Shortly before noon on February 15, an off-duty Elgin police officer witnessed the theft and gave chase, contacting 911 at the same time.
After a Kershaw County deputy picked up the pursuit, the chase went into the woods and 4-wheel drive terrain. Blanding eventually ran his truck into a tree and fled on foot but was caught by a sheriff’s deputy, Matthews said.
Blanding now sits in the Kershaw County Detention Center charged with petit larceny, failure to stop for a blue light, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, driving under suspension for the 2nd time, operating an unregistered/unlicensed motor vehicle and, displaying license plates other than on vehicle issued.
A look at his rap sheet, which dates back to at least 2002, says Blanding is no stranger to the county lock-up.
In the past, Blanding has been charged with a long list of offenses including passing fraudulent checks, numerous traffic offenses, shoplifting (numerous arrests), receiving stolen goods, grand larceny, criminal domestic violence, assault and battery, possession of marijuana, failure to stop for a blue light, public disorderly conduct, possession of drug paraphernalia, malicious injury to property, giving false information, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, resisting arrest with a deadly weapon, assault and battery with intent to kill, reckless driving, DUI for a third time, improper use of a dealer tag, using license plates other than issued, possession of cocaine, open container and, possession of a stolen vehicle.
