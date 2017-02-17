3 stabbed in Richland County after fight breaks out

An early Friday morning fight at a bar left three people with stab wounds, officials reported.
A fight broke out around 1:30 a.m. at Darrell’s Place, 1727 Percival Road, according to Richland County Sheriff’s Department’s Sgt. Brittany Jackamonis.
Three victim were stabbed, including two employees who reportedly attempted to break up the figth.
The third victim was a patron of the business, Jackamonis said.
All of the stab wounds were described as non-life threatening.
A man was shot outside of the same bar about a year ago.
More information will be posted when it becomes available.
Comments