February 17, 2017 8:27 PM

Male shot multiple times Friday evening in north Columbia

Posted by Rachael Myers Lowe

COLUMBIA, SC

Columbia Police are on the scene of a shooting on the 1600 block of Bailey Street. A male victim was shot multiple times, the police reported on thr CPD twitter account.

The incident occurred around 6:30 p.m., the police said.

Investigators are on scene, talking to residents of the area to determine what happened. The condition of the victim is not known.

If you have information about this incident, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.

