Crime & Courts

February 17, 2017 11:26 PM

Broad River Correctional Institution on lockdown

Cynthia Roldán

croldan@thestate.com

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

One of the state's maximum security prisons remained on lockdown Friday night after correctional staffers were attacked by inmates.

The Broad River Correctional Institution was placed on lockdown on Friday, after two officers were assaulted on Friday, an S.C. Department of Corrections official said. The facility was placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure.

No additional information was immediately available on the incident. The maximum level facility houses general population and medically dependent inmates.

