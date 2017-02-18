Man dies after car runs into parked tow truck and oncoming traffic

One person was killed Saturday evening when the car he was driving ran into the rear of tow truck parked on the shoulder of the road and then into oncoming traffic, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.
The accident not far from the Columbia Place Mall, occured on Claudia Drive near the intersection with Roof Street around 6:15 p.m.
The driver of a 2005 Cheverolet sedan was heading east on Claudia Drive when he hit the tow truck and then crossed the center line and ran into a car heading west on Claudia Drive. The driver of the other car was not hurt, said Cpl. David Jones of the Highway Patrol. The driver who was killed was not wearing a seatbelt and was declared dead on the scene.
The accident remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Comments