Bus driver charged with DUI in Newberry Co. had students on board

A Lowcountry bus driver accused of driving impaired had more than a dozen students on the bus when he was stopped in Newberry County Sunday, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.
Troopers pulled the bus over on S.C. 34 in Newberry County just after 7 p.m. Sunday after they saw the bus traveling east in the westbound lane with no headlights, according to Sgt. Bob Beres. The bus was stopped at the on-ramp to Interstate 26 East.
Bus driver Brent Patrick Carter, of Goose Creek, was charged with DUI, Beres said. He had a blood-alcohol content of .18 percent.
The students were turned over to school district officials, and the Department of Social Services was notified, Beres said.
