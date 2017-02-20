Intoxicated man found sleeping in car outside Richland sheriff’s office with a gun

Richland County deputies on Sunday arrested an intoxicated man who was sleeping in a car with a gun near him in the department’s parking lot.
Deputies saw a vehicle parked outside department headquarters on Two Notch Road with its headlights on around 4 a.m., according to Sgt. Brittany Jackamonis. The driver, Mark Cameron Brown, was asleep behind the wheel and smelled of alcohol.
An officer saw an empty holster on Brown, 41, who admitted to having a handgun in the car, deputies said. The gun was found inside the car, and Brown had two loaded magazines on him.
Brown, who had urinated on himself and appeared to be intoxicated, was charged with public disorderly conduct and taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, Jackamonis said. Deputies learned Brown had been outside for four hours and tried to use a bathroom in the Sheriff’s Department earlier.
