Crime & Courts

February 20, 2017 5:12 PM

Columbia firefighters respond to apartment fire near Garners Ferry Road

By Teddy Kulmala

tkulmala@thestate.com

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

Columbia firefighters are battling an apartment fire at an apartment complex near Garners Ferry Road and Interstate 77.

The fire was called in around 4:30 pm at the Villager Apartments on the 400 block of Burnside Drive near the University of South Carolina School of Medicine.

There was no immediate word on injuries or what caused the fire. At least a half dozen engines have responded. As of 5:10 p.m., firefighters were still working to knock down the fire.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

