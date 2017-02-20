Columbia firefighters respond to apartment fire near Garners Ferry Road

Columbia firefighters are battling an apartment fire at an apartment complex near Garners Ferry Road and Interstate 77.
The fire was called in around 4:30 pm at the Villager Apartments on the 400 block of Burnside Drive near the University of South Carolina School of Medicine.
There was no immediate word on injuries or what caused the fire. At least a half dozen engines have responded. As of 5:10 p.m., firefighters were still working to knock down the fire.
