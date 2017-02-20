Woman collides with vehicles, pedestrian and Richland Library

A collision between a vehicle and Richland Library Northeast and a pedestrian on Monday night resulted in three people being sent to the hospital.
Shortly after 6:30 p.m., an elderly woman driving a Honda CRV caused a multi-vehicle collision before hitting a pedestrian and the library – located at 7490 Parklane Road, near the intersection with I-20, fairly close to Two Notch Road – according to Lance Cpl. Matt Southern of the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The woman pulled into a handicapped parking space, but believed she had pulled up too far, said Southern, adding when the woman attempted to back up she lost control of her Honda and struck two parked cars – a Chevrolet Tahoe and a Ford F150. Southern said the Chevrolet was unoccupied, but a man was inside the Ford when it was struck.
After the collision with the other vehicles, the woman put the Honda back in drive and went through the front-door area of the library, said Southern. At the moment the woman was driving toward the library, a female pedestrian was exiting the building and attempted to return to safety inside the library, but was struck, according to Southern.
The female pedestrian was taken to an area hospital after suffering incapacitating injuries, but they aren’t believed to be life threatening, said Southern. The elderly woman driving the Honda and the man in the Ford were also taken to an area hospital, but the extent of their injuries aren’t known, although Southern said the man wasn’t believed to be seriously injured.
An online report claimed the library suffered damage, but Southern had no indication about the extent of the damage, or if the structural integrity had been compromised.
A message on the library’s phone system said “Richland Library Northeast was closed for the rest of Monday night and Tuesday, possibly longer, due to an unforeseen emergency.”
The collision remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Staff writer Cynthia Roldan contributed to this report.
Statement from Richland Library Community
“Around 6:30 p.m., Monday, a vehicle struck the front entrance of Richland Library’s Northeast location as well as a customer who was standing outside the building.
Richland Library staff worked quickly to check on the conditions of our customers and were safely able to get everyone out of the building. Authorities are working to determine exactly what happened.
The extent of the injuries to the driver of the vehicle and the pedestrian are not known.
Our hearts and thoughts go out to those who were directly impacted. A structural engineer will be onsite first thing in the morning on Tuesday to make sure the building is safe for staff and customers to enter.
Richland Library Northeast anticipates being open during regular business hours. Damages to the building are currently being assessed.”
Emily Stoll, Richland Library Community Media Relations Coordinator
Comments