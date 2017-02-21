Man shot Monday while sitting in car in northwest Richland County

A man was shot while sitting in his car off Broad River Road Monday night, according to authorities.
The shooting happened just before 8 p.m. on the 1300 block of Cactus Avenue, just off Broad River Road near the Seven Oaks area, according to sheriff’s spokesperson Sgt. Brittany Jackamonis. The male victim was sitting in his car on Cactus Avenue when another vehicle drove by and someone fired gunshots into the victim’s car.
The victim was shot in the upper arm, and his injuries were not considered life-threatening, Jackamonis said.
No arrests have been made, and a description of the suspect’s vehicle wasn’t immediately available.
