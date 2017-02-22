Tip leads to 2 arrests in Rosewood home burglary

A tip from an alert resident led to the arrest of a man and a juvenile on burglary charges in the Rosewood area Tuesday.
Officers responded around 9:15 a.m. to a home on the 800 block of South Ott Road, which is just off South Kilbourne Road near Lester Bates Park, according to Columbia police spokeswoman Jennifer Timmons. Police saw the two suspects exiting the house and jumping a fence when they arrived.
The suspects, 18-year-old Quincy Kam-Ron McLoud and a 16-year-old boy, were captured after a short foot chase, Timmons said. They are accused of stealing an electronic device and firearm equipment from the home. The stolen items were recovered.
