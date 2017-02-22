Arrest made in deadly armed robbery at Columbia apartment

Police have charged a man with Friday’s deadly armed robbery at a Columbia apartment complex.
Daquan James McCoy, 21, was charged with murder and armed robbery, according to the Columbia Police Department. Columbia officers, Richland County deputies and U.S. Marshals arrested McCoy Tuesday night at the Dollar General on the 1900 block of Bluff Road, where he was found in a car in the parking lot.
Police say McCoy went Friday night to the Colony Apartments on Bailey Street to rob the victim, 30-year-old James Dexter Grant. Grant died of multiple gunshot wounds to the torso, according to the Richland County Coroner’s Office.
Investigators know McCoy was with another man at the time of the shooting and continue to gather information regarding the second man, officials said.
Preliminary information indicates Grant and another man went to Bailey Street to sell a car to a resident at the Colony Apartments, according to officials. The shooting and armed robbery happened during the sale.
No other injuries were reported.
