SLED investigating Lugoff house fire

The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating a Wednesday fire at a home in Lugoff that had multiple points of origin.
The blaze was called in around 9 a.m. at a home on Longstreet Road, just off Richardson Boulevard, according to Chief Dennis Ray of the Lugoff Fire Department. Firefighters saw the attic and second floor of the home fully involved when they arrived.
The fire was under control by 10 a.m., but crews remained on the scene into Wednesday evening to complete the investigation, Ray said. The chief requested SLED’s assistance because the fire had several different areas of origin in the home, which had “extreme” damage to the second floor.
Ray said Lugoff crews have responded to another fire at the home.
“We want to make sure this fire is investigated thoroughly using state resources available to us that we do not have in Lugoff,” he said.
Firefighters’ efforts were hindered by a lack of manpower, Ray said. At one point, all personnel were told to exit the home because there were only seven firefighters on scene. They received help and resources from other parts of the county with Wednesday’s blaze.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
